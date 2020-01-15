love-island’s-molly-mae-hague-thinks-she’s-‘found-a-special-one’-as-tommy-fury-surprises-her-with-date-night-in-the-shard

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague thinks she’s only gone and found a ‘special one’ in boyfriend Tommy Fury.

She and Tommy got together on the summer series of Love Island last year, where they finished in second place to winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea – who actually ended up splitting just four weeks after the show came to an end.

Things have been going incredibly well for Molly-Mae and Tommy, though, since returning to home soil and proving they still can’t get enough of each other, Molly documented the couple’s latest date night for us all Instagram.

First of all, Molly uploaded a snap of her holding a bouquet of roses alongside the caption: ‘Found a special one.’

Then, she revealed that Tommy decided to surprise her and booked her a night at the Shard in London.

Room with a view? Check. Cartier ring? Check. Luxury pool all to themselves? Check.

Judging by her instas, boy did good as Molly gushed about her boxer boyfriend and said: ‘Full of surprises this one.’

To be fair, it does look pretty dreamy and probably was the perfect way for Molly to shrug off her recent Instagram ban, after breaking the rules when it comes to her advertising posts.

Molly argued that the post was not part of her campaign with PrettyLittleThing and was actually organic, but that didn’t stop her from getting in trouble with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), as she had tagged in the fashion brand, but didn’t include the #ad hashtag like she is required too.

In her defence, Molly is only just getting back to work after spending New Year’s in the Maldives with her man and y’know what it’s like those first few days back.

She and Tommy jetted off for an idyllic break away that turned us all green with envy, as they swam with turtles, went snorkelling day in day out and lounged around in their stunning villa that literally sat in the sea.

Oof, it’s a hard life.





