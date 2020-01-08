love-island’s-molly-mae-hague-gets-instagram-ban-after-prettylittlething-post

Love Island star Molly-Mae broke Instagram’s rules when her sponsored advertisement couldn’t be identified as marketing.

According to a marketing watchdog, the 20-year-old star ruled that one of her branded Instagram posts could not be identified as marketing.

The post in question had the Love Island runner-up pose in a warm PrettyLittleThing coat, along with the caption: ‘A/W, I’m ready’ in September.

Molly-Mae, who is still with Tommy Fury, has a contract with the fashion empire which clearly states that sponsored content has to be clearly labelled on her account.

All she did was tag PrettyLittleThing on the post, which some of her 3.6 million followers may not have even noticed.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the post could not appear in its current form again despite the retailer claiming that the post was ‘organic’.

As Molly-Mae is PrettyLittleThings brand ambassador, she is required to write ‘#ad’ or phrases of the sort when wearing their clothes.

However, both the retailer and Molly-Mae claimed that the post wasn’t part of the contract as she was posting in her own personal interest.

We’re sure this won’t be a problem for the reality star as all that money she earned with her £500,000 deal (and more) was put to good use when she bought her sister a car for Christmas and then proceeded to jet off to the Maldives for New Year’s.

Molly-Mae and her boxer boyfriend Tommy rang in the New Year with crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches.

Not only did they get a great hotel room where the deck led immediately into the calm ocean, but they even got to karaoke their hearts out.

Well, Tommy did, and it was wild.

An embarrassed Molly-Mae Hague shared a video from their idyllic Maldives getaway, showing the moment the 20-year-old got on the mic in front of an empty bar.

Who on earth are you singing to, Tommy?

He belted out an Elvis Presley number but we would have been more impressed if it was something more Cyndi Lauper-esque.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury fight through the jet-lag as they arrive at their dream holiday in Maldives

MORE: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague reveal they poo in front of each other, in case you were wondering





