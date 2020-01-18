love-island’s-mike-teaching-the-other-boys-to-twerk-in-unseen-bits-has-fans-howling

Who here would sign up for one of Mike’s dance classes? 🙋‍♀️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4hM7jVBMkV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 18, 2020

Love Island Unseen Bits is always a goldmine of hilarious moments, but fans were absolutely howling when Mike Boateng decided to teach the boys to twerk.

With the boys gathered by the gym, Mike asked them whether they wanted twerking lessons – and of course they all agreed.

He informed them: ‘A lot of people actually think it’s in the bum, it’s not. It’s all in the back, you’ve just got to keep it there.

‘That’s it, one pump, two pump, three pump – pop, pop!’

Nas Majeed was the first one to put the lesson into practise, and it’s safe to say… he wasn’t exactly amazing at it.

He bent over to give it a go but found he was too ‘rigid’ to get the proper motion, ending up doing some thrusting instead of twerking.

Accepting defeat, he told the others: ‘Twerking ain’t for me, boys. Twerking ain’t for me!’

Fans were screaming at the sight, tweeting: ‘Nas said he got rhythm but didn’t he say his back is rigid’ and ‘I’m crying at Nas trying to twerk’.

The Unseen Bits also saw Nas working on his flirting, and he won over a legion of fans with how sweet he was.

Fans tweeted: ‘watching love island unseen bits has made me love nas even more’ and ‘nas is actually the cutest ever he deserves the world’.

Others added: ‘now we know why no nas scenes were shown in the real programme, cos they were being saved for the unseen bits’ and ‘nas is so adorable I hope he finds someone’.

Here’s hoping the next bombshell they bring into the villa has eyes for Nas, because fans want to see him in there for the long-haul.





