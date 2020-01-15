love-island’s-mike-boateng-snubs-sleeping-with-jess-gale-to-spend-night-in-dog-house-with-leanne-amaning

Love Island’s Mike Boateng has got himself into one hell of a love triangle, and shuns sleeping in bed with Jess Gale to become the first islander to sleep in the dog house.

The new addition to the Love Island villa – a fold out bed for when someone is on the outs with the other half of their couple – is used for the first time tonight as Mike opts to sleep there instead.

However, he doesn’t end up in there alone as Leanne Amaning, his original other half before he was swiped by Jess in a bombshell recoupling, decides to shoot her shot and gets in with him.

He’s already admitted he has feelings for his fellow islander, and despite trying to make things work with Jess, it’s becoming clear that he knows where his head is truly out.

As he tucks himself in for a night alone, Leanne then turns up, and declares: ‘I couldn’t just leave you here by yourself.’

Are things about to get steamy for the pair?

Mike pied off Jess on Wednesday night’s show, politely letting down and pulling Leanne over for a chat.

He then told Leanne: ‘It was nice waking up next to Jess, but as soon as soon as I saw you, I can’t like, it was an instant feeling which I couldn’t even explain.

‘Some might even call it butterflies.’

Can we sense our first legit couple taking formation in front of us? We’re ready for it.

At least it’s a little nice news in the villa, considering tonight will also see Ollie Williams leave the villa in order to win back his ex.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





