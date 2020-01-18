love-island’s-mike-boateng-‘investigated-by-police-bosses-over-improper-conduct-charges’

Love Island’s Mike Boateng is ‘being investigated by Greater Manchester Police’ over ‘improper conduct charges’.

The former officer has become a firm fan favourite since stepping into the villa, and is currently coupled up with Leanne Amaning.

However, it has now been claimed the 24-year-old is ‘facing improper conduct charges’ following his stint in the force.

‘Mike says he left the police to take part in Love Island. But it was more likely the real reason was he was facing improper conduct charges,’ an insider claimed.

‘It seemed like he had allegations hanging over him.

‘If ITV were aware of this situation, it’s astonishing that they allowed him to take part,’ they added to the Sun on Sunday. ‘After all, they have a duty of care to all of the show’s contestants.’

However, it has not been made clear what the allegations are.

The publication states Greater Manchester Police said: ‘Allegations were made regarding an officer in 2019 which are currently under investigation by the Professional Standards Branch.

‘It is inappropriate to comment further whilst the investigation is ongoing.’

The news comes after Mike’s family shared a lengthy statement, claiming that stories are set to be released about him which are untrue.

In the message, shared on his Twitter page, they also called out Greater Manchester Police for an incident in which he was racially abused by fellow officers, stating he was branded a ‘gorilla’ in a training session.

‘We have been informed as a family that certain publications shall release stories of Mike over the next few days regarding his time at Greater Manchester Police,’ the post – penned by his brothers, Samuel and Andrew, began.

ANNOUNCEMENT: As a family, we are proud of Mike and we stand by him. The stories which shall be released in the press against him are completely false. It’s a shame this has become such a familiar routine with the British press, and how eager they are to see Black men fail. pic.twitter.com/baKE9zSAht — Mike Boateng (@MichaelBoateng_) January 18, 2020

‘The stories, which shall be released, are false. Despite these publications knowing the stories are completely false, they are still looking to publish them. In an attempt to add credibility to these stories, they have turned up at our family home and harassed our mother in the early hours of the morning. We believe there is a clear attempt to tarnish Mike’s character.

‘Greater Manchester Police have unfortunately chosen not to deny any of the false stories, which shall be released over the next few days. They had previously agreed with us that they would not comment to the press, which is why no stories have been released to date.’

Samuel and Andrew went on to explain how ‘disheartened’ they are with GMP’s response to the claims, insisting Mike has always tried to find the positive in his time with the force.

‘Mike no longer works for Greater Manchester Police as he resigned after filming introductory videos in preparation for Love Island,’ the statement continued. ‘Mike showed nothing but dedication to GMP. He joined believing the force represented honesty and integrity.

‘Whilst working for Greater Manchester Police, Mike was subject to discrimination by officers including an incident where he was called a gorilla during a training session. This is a documented incident that took place. The officers involved in these incidents were not sacked, however relocated to different departments.

‘Mike has not once spoken out against the police and always tried to portray the force in a positive light. His hope was that in him joining the force, people from BAME backgrounds would in turn join, ensuring diverse representation within the organisation.

‘Mike was not forced or pushed out of the police. He resigned after he chose to go on Love Island. If any of the stories, which shall be published, were true, Mike would have been sacked as a result of them, which he wasn’t.’

‘It is a shame that the media in the UK constantly choose to portray black men in a negative light, thus perpetuating stereotypes, which are not representative of most black males across the country,’ they concluded.

‘It is also a shame that an institution established to bring law and order to our country continues to show clear discrimination against young men from a certain demographic.

‘Mike will eventually come out and speak his truth. However, as a family, we want the public to know that any negative stories released are completely false.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Love Island, GMP and Mike Boateng for a comment.

Love Island continues daily, at 9pm, on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Mike teaching the other boys to twerk in Unseen Bits has fans howling

MORE: Love Island’s Eve Gale snubs twin Jess as she tips Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng to win show





