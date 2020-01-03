love-island’s-michael-griffiths-and-joanna-chimonides-finally-confront-each-other-over-that-scandalous-split:-behind-the-scenes-of-eating-with-my-ex

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides were finally able to get everything off their chest in this weekend’s Eating With My Ex after he pied her off in one of the biggest shockers of the series to date.

Unsurprisingly, there was a lot to discuss after the firefighter decided to stay in the villa following Joanna’s exit, and then appeared to crack on with his ex, Amber Gill.

He insists he did no such thing – he was just mending his broken friendship with the eventual Love Island winner.

During Joanna and Michael’s dinner date, sparks were flying – still – but did they amount to anything?

‘We had a bit of a sour departure [on Love Island] shall we say so it was more to clear the air and see chat about what was going on – could we rekindle things and could we be friends?’ Michael explained to Metro.co.uk.

Joanna agreed: ‘It was quite nice to put a bit of pressure on him, obviously because the cameras were there, but also it was nice just to lay the cards out on the table and talk about why we reacted in a certain way. It was quite a needed thing.’

In the episode, Radio presenter Joanna reveals she’s sure they’d still be together if Michael had left Love Island with her. However, in hindsight, they both admit there were never going to be wedding bells.

‘I think up to that point, if I’d have left we’d be in relationship and it would just be fine but it was at that point when I didn’t leave it was clear that maybe we’re not supposed to be in a relationship, we’re supposed to just be friends,’ Michael stressed.

‘I’m still glad that I stayed because the outcome would probably still be the same – we’d be in a relationship and break up in a year’s time because we’re obviously not meant to be together.’

Joanna was on the same page. ‘I think if we did leave together we would have tried to make it work but I realised being single at this point in our career is vital because of the amount of attention you’re getting and the amount of parties you’re going to,’ she told us. ‘We’re both so young you’ve got to be single at this point.’

So what happened next?

‘After the show we made it clear we just wanted to be friends,’ Michael spilled. ‘We went out a few times in groups, but nothing happened.’

‘Deep down I knew how it was going to end,’ Joanna admitted. ‘I knew I was going to make that decision but there was a part of me which thought I might still want to be with him; it could go either way.

‘When I first saw him, I’m not a nervous person, but I got all giddy – I kept laughing. I didn’t know how to react! Me and him can never be serious with each other.’

Eating With My Ex will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 5th January and launches on BBC One on Wednesday 8th January at 10.35pm.





