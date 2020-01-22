love-island’s-michael-griffiths-admits-he’s-‘head-over-heels’-for-ellie-brown-after-meeting-on-ex-on-the-beach

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths has confessed he’s ‘head over heels’ for Ellie Brown after meeting her during Ex On The Beach.

The pair both starred in the popular ITV2 dating show, with Ellie featuring in season four, while her new beau entered the villa a year later in 2019.

However, after failing to couple up, they both took their chances at finding love once again on the MTV series, and it looks like their risk paid off.

When chatting to The Sun about his new romance, the former firefighter (who originally had feelings for Amber Gill), admitted he was smitten.

He told the publication: ‘Ellie and I did form a good bond on the show. The relationship we built was unbelievable.

‘To have someone as amazing as her in my life means so much. I’m head over heels and I’m not letting her go.’

The pair bonded over the fact that they were both from the north of England, with the 28-year-old adding she felt like ‘home’.

‘She is such a beautiful genuine girl who I think is amazing,’ he said: ‘I can’t fault anything about her. We just clicked. I didn’t feel like she wanted anything from me it was just natural.’

Rumours of their relationship started to swirl at the back end of last year, however, Ellie threw fans off the scent by saying she was single.

The star took to Instagram, in November, with a picture of herself posing in front of the camera with her hand raised up to her head.

And while there was no mention of her fellow islander in the caption, she did tease she was in a relationship.

‘When ur mans giving u a migraine,’ the 21-year-old wrote to her followers.

However, the reality star’s Ex on the Beach pal, Sophie Kasaei, was quick to comment and called her out on the phrase.

‘Who’s ya mandem then,’ she quizzed underneath the snap.

Replying to her buddy, it turns out Ellie is actually not seeing anyone, as she confessed: ‘I couldn’t be anymore single just thought it was a funny caption.’

Celebrity Ex On The Beach continues at 10pm on MTV on Tuesday.





