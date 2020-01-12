love-island’s-malin-andersson-reveals-she-felt-‘ugly-and-fat’-on-the-show-as-she-urges-people-not-to-troll-new-contestants

Love Island’s Malin Andersson has revealed she felt ‘ugly and fat’ when she was on the show and wanted to leave when no-one picked her.

The 26-year-old opened up on Instagram about her 2016 stint in the dating competition ahead of Sunday’s launch for this year’s series.

She admitted that when no-one stepped forward for her in the first episode, she’d been battling an eating disorder and felt so ’embarrassed’ that she wanted to quit on the spot.

The mental health advocate also urged viewers not to troll the latest batch of contestants.

Sharing a clip of the initial coupling up process, Malin wrote: ‘I don’t really speak about Love Island on my insta.

‘It’s very odd posting this video of me here, but I have it edited so you can see that I didn’t get picked. I was placed with @rykardjenkins by default (Love ya RyRy).’

She went on: ‘However in this post I want to highlight HOW it made me feel at the time. (Don’t worry guys it’s 4 years on, Ive had a lot of growth since then so it truly doesn’t upset me anymore).

‘So filming this episode, I hadn’t a clue what was going to happen. I presumed I would find someone and that would be it. But I didn’t. I didn’t get picked. I was embarrassed, I felt so UGLY, fat, I wanted to leave the show there and then.

‘It’s safe to say my confidence and self-esteem at the time were awful. Not only was I battling with an eating disorder but I was also now wondering what on earth was wrong with me.’

Malin continued: ‘Yes, I did audition for the show; it was my choice. But I want you all to know how putting yourself on a show like that is a madness.

‘There’s going to be a new set of people in the same situation I was, and over the next few weeks there’s going to be awful things said about these guys and a lot of trolling but I can’t stress enough HOW important it is to NOT be one of those people. We’re all human.’

She also revealed she ‘absolutely would not’ be watching Love Island this year.

Malin took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself watching the Ryan Reynolds film Just Friends instead of tuning in to the ITV2 show.

The make-up artist’s post comes after she marked the one year anniversary of her daughter’s tragic death with an emotional tribute.

Malin shared a heartbreaking birthday message to her daughter Consy, who died in January 2019 – a month after she was born.





