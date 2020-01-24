love-island’s-luke-trotman-clashes-with-mike-boateng-as-he-asks-leanne-amaning-on-date

Luke Trotman has only been in the Love Island villa a matter of minutes but he’s definitely ruffling all sorts of feathers.

And the 22-year-old has another clash with Mike Boateng in tonight’s episode, as he sets his sights on Leanne Amaning.

After enjoying a date with Siannise Fudge, the footballer receives a text the next morning, instructing him to choose another girl to have breakfast with.

He leaves Mike unimpressed as he shoots his shot with Leanne.

Quizzing the newcomer on whether he’s ‘asking for permission’, Luke M explains he’s attempting to get to know everyone a little better.

‘I’m going to choose Leanne because I haven’t spoken to you and want to get to know you if that’s cool,’ he replies.

Seeing as he’s been on the show a few hours, that’s fair enough.

In the meantime, Luke Mabbott asks Paige to join him for breakfast, with Finley Tapp ‘on edge’ about exactly where he stands.

But will any heads get turned over avocado on toast?

It’s a tense time in the Love Island villa, with a savage recoupling on the books for tonight’s instalment.

The power is finally in the girls’ hands, as they get their pick over who they want to couple up with, meaning one of the boys will be dumped from the villa.

And an insider has claimed that they’ve already been booted out of the ITV2 dating show – teasing that it’s ‘not who you would expect to be leaving’.

What does that mean!?

Love Island continues daily, at 9pm, on ITV2.





