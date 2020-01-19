love-island’s-leanne-amaning-swerves-connor-durman-as-he-goes-in-for-a-kiss-during-unseen-clip

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island: Unseen Bits was dealt a blow in last night’s ratings as it was beaten by documentaries like How Victorians Built Britain and the Snooker championships.

The weekly recap show, which shows previously unaired clips of the goings on inside the South Africa villa, saw a return to the first game, Spilling the Tea, which unearthed some of the islanders saucy secrets.

Tasked with kissing the person they think a statement is about to win a point, Connor went in to plant a smacker on Leanne after being asked ‘which islander has only slept with two people?’

Allowing him one quick peck, when he went in for something a bit heavier she fully swerved him, pulling back and pushing him away, causing him to break out into laughter.

Mike Boateng, who is coupled up with Leanne, couldn’t hide his shock at the moment, with his mouth dropping wide open as his girl gave Connor the brush off.

Leanne and Mike have become one of the show’s strongest couples after just a week together – and fans are demanding more of their cuteness after a clip of him literally sweeping her off her feet was cut short.

When Jess Gale stole Mike in the first 24 hours in a dramatic recoupling, Mike was also having none of it, and slept in the ‘dog house’ bed instead after telling her it wasn’t going to work.

Leanne soon decided to join him there as she missed him too, and at the recoupling on Thursday night they were officially allowed to reunite, with Mike choosing Leanne in a sweet speech that made everyone’s hearts melt.

He then told Leanne: ‘It was nice waking up next to Jess, but as soon as soon as I saw you, I can’t like, it was an instant feeling which I couldn’t even explain.

‘Some might even call it butterflies.’

You guys, we think the first official couple is in the making as the villa works its magic!

But how long will it last?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





