love-island’s-laura-whitmore-power-poses-and-is-ready-for-action-after-teasing-bombshell-in-new-series

Laura Whitmore looks ready for action in her first official photos as the new Love Island host ahead of Sunday’s debut.

The new series, which has relocated to South Africa, will see the new line-up head into the villa on the quest for love (and a £50k prize).

It’ll also see Laura’s debut as the new host of the show, taking over from Caroline Flack who pulled out of the series in the wake of her upcoming court case for assault by beating.

But it looks like she’s more than up for the task in the new pictures, posing by the pool in a baby pink jumpsuit and ready to cause some trouble.

Now we just need to decide what her version of a Flack Attack is…? Guess we’ll find out on Sunday!

Laura’s already promised that she’s going to be on form from the get-go with a bombshell about to drop pretty dang quickly before the islanders can even unpack.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today – Richard Arnold caught out that there was only enough space for 12 people to sleep… even though there’s 14 islanders heading in.

Trying not to laugh, Laura teased: ‘Almost like there might be a bombshell happening…’

She then proceeded to show Richard the rest of the villa, which is twice the size of the villa in Mallorca.

Photos of what to expect from their new dwellings revealed a new place called ‘The Dog House’ – a bed space that can be used when someone’s been kicked out of bed, the infamous Hideaway for couples to get some alone time, and a gigantic swimming pool stretching across the garden.

Laura was called in at the last minute after Caroline Flack was arrested and charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton by battery.

She was quickly pulled into last minute meetings to join her boyfriend Iain Stirling on the show, who acts as the series narrator.

Speaking on the announcement, she said: ‘I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.

‘We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.

‘I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.’

Bets are already being placed on who’s going to win the prize money, with Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley coming out on top.

But this series has already got off to a shaky start with warnings baboons could storm the villa and round the clock security over fears it could be stormed.

Today, just five miles down the road, the dead body of a missing girl was found, with a man being arrested and charged for her murder.

Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.





