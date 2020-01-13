love-island’s-laura-whitmore-is-far-from-happy-with-ollie-williams-over-hunting-pics

Love Island’s Laura Whitmore is not happy with Ollie Williams after photos of him hunting emerged online before he entered the villa.

The Irish presenter went down a storm with viewers last night as she hosted the brand new series of the ITV2 juggernaut, but went on record to knock the actions of the 23-year-old toff who runs a hunting business.

She told The Sun: ‘I saw pictures of one Islander when I came back to London that did really upset me. It did make me sad.

‘I just want to acknowledge that.’

Ollie posed for photos with the dead animals on a wildlife reserve on his business’s now-deleted Instagram page.

The Cornish Sporting Agency, which has a noted business nature of ‘Hunting, trapping and related services’ as a registered company, has Ollie noted as its chief (and only) officer.

In one photo, Ollie is seen standing over a dead eland, saw him declare: ‘Another happy client with his awesome eland bull! Enquire on the website today!’

Elands – a type of antelope – are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

But a source close to Ollie denied that he was hunting for sport, and said to The Sun: ‘Conservation is crucial to the survival of animals and as part of that work Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals who were a threat to the health of the herd.

‘There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work Ollie has previously been involved in.

‘At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game.’

Love Island has reportedly since decided to ‘not bow down to public pressure’ over demands for his removal following the news, and instead are playing it out in the ‘hope it’ll blow over’.

Ollie was seen on screen for the first time on Sunday night, coupling up with Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley for the first day.

But by the end of the first night party, Love Island threw the islanders a major curveball in the very first episode by dropping in a major twist in the form of twins Jess and Eve Gale.

Now two girls are going to have to fight to keep their man, and the place in the villa, after being left at risk when the twins get to decide who they want to couple up with.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Where is the new Love Island villa – where is the 2020 series filmed?

MORE: Love Island 2020: First couples of the series revealed as Sophie Piper gets together with Connor Durman





