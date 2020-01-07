love-island’s-laura-whitmore-finally-arrives-in-south-africa-as-she-prepares-for-winter-series-launch

Laura Whitmore has finally touched down in South Africa ahead of Sunday’s launch of the new winter Love Island.

The TV personality arrived in Cape Town just hours after the line-up for the 2020 edition was revealed, and looked effortlessly chic as she walked through the airport in dark shades and a black t-shirt and skirt ensemble.

Ahead of her 11-hour flight to the country’s capital, Laura smiled for cameras as she wheeled her luggage through the terminal at Heathrow and sported a rainbow coloured scarf and trackies.

Laura has replaced Caroline Flack on the ITV2 show after she stepped down from the helm following her assault charge.

Speaking ahead of the show, Laura revealed she’s had an unexpected start to the year.

‘The start of the year has changed quite a lot to what I thought it was going to be,’ she began.

‘It’s a tough world and there can be such negativity and I think it’s important to be positive as much as possible, that’s something I try to do all the time.

‘I want to travel more – and am off to a good start with Cape Town! Maybe I should match-make a little bit more too because I’m good at that…’

Announcing her hiatus in a statement, Caroline said: ‘Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. ‘In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series, I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

‘I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.’

The fresh batch of Love Island singles have been announced and a number of the contestants have links to fame.

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley, who also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was 14-years-old, has signed up to find love as has Rochelle Humes’ little sister Sophie Piper is also on the bill – and their resemblance is uncanny.

Winter Love Island kicks off on Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV2.





