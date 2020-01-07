love-island’s-laura-whitmore-denies-maya-jama-race-row-claims-over-hosting-gig:-‘everyone-is-equal’

Love Island’s Laura Whitmore has defended being picked for Caroline Flack’s hosting duties over her black counterparts including Maya Jama.

Maya and Laura seemed to be the two most likely candidates to take over for the upcoming series, which starts this Sunday, after Caroline pulled out following a charge of assault by beating against boyfriend Lewis Burton.

But some Love Island fans were left disappointed when Laura got the role – with some claiming that it was a failure on ITV2’s part to diversify the show.

However, Laura has defended her new position and said she won the role fair and square.

‘I think the most important thing is for everyone to be in the room and everyone to have an opportunity,’ she told The Sun.

‘It’s the same when it comes to the gender pay gap. I just think it comes down to you should get paid what you’re worth.’

Laura concluded: ‘It doesn’t matter what your gender is, what your race is, everyone is equal and everyone should have equal opportunity.’

Ahead of her debut on the series, Laura also praised Caroline for being ‘gracious and supportive’ of her taking over the role.

Contestants for this year were revealed on Monday – and include the show’s first set of twins, Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend, and a man whose brother previously appeared on The Apprentice.

But some fans think it’s a little too much of a case of history repeating itself, noting how scarily similar the cast is to the islanders who have previously appeared on the show.

This is despite the fact there were rumours the show was going to diversify its contestants for the first winter series, which will be set in South Africa instead of the usual Mallorca villa.

A source told The Sun: ‘ITV are trying to put together a more diverse cast this year. Viewers can expect to see people who aren’t the norm for Love Island.’

We’ll just be here waiting then.

Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley could be ‘mugged off royally’ in Love Island 2020

MORE: Who are Rochelle Humes’ sisters as Sophie Piper heads to Love Island villa?





