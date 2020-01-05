love-island’s-laura-whitmore-backs-‘gracious-and-supportive’-caroline-flack-as-she-takes-over-hosting-duties

Love Island’s new leading lady Laura Whitmore has praised ‘supportive’ Caroline Flack as she takes over her role as on the ITV2 show.

The dating series, which launches next Sunday, has had to think fast and bring in Laura amid Caroline Flack’s troubled personal life including an assault charge meant she pulled out of hosting this year’s series.

But as Caroline’s future on the show remains left open, Laura says that the star has been ‘incredibly gracious’ to her as she prepares to take over.

‘She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off,’ Laura told The Sun.

Laura was announced as Caroline’s replacement in December, joining boyfriend Iain Stirling who appears on the show as the sarcastic voiceover for the villa’s antics.

As for Caroline’s wellbeing, she said: ‘I know she’s got a strong network of people around her who are supporting her throughout all of this.’

Caroline is due in court in March after pleading not guilty to allegedly hitting boyfriend Lewis Burton over the head with a lamp as he slept.

Photos of her bedroom, which saw her bed covered in blood, have since been leaked online – but insiders claim the blood is mostly hers and not that of Lewis’s.

Lewis has also slammed the claims and said it was ‘bullst’ that the blood was his.

‘I love this girl more than anything no one knows what’s going on or what’s happened,’ he told his followers.

‘She’s fing harmless and the most amazing person I have ever met.’

Ahead of the show’s launch, Caroline has fled the UK to wind down in Los Angeles.

Love Island starts Sunday 12 December at 9pm on ITV2.





