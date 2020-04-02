🔥Love Island's Kady McDermott shares her lockdown renovation progress🔥

Kady McDermott’s ensuring she says productive throughout lockdown, the Love Island star is keeping her Instagram followers up to date with her ambitious four-bedroom house transformation in Hertfordshire.

Kady McDermott’s total home renovation — and other A-list pads

Love Island star Kady McDermott says her house revamp is getting her through lockdown.

She sent a message to her 1.3 million Instagram followers saying: “I don’t post about the house much but during this horrible time this is getting me through it! So the chalet bungalow was bought last year in April and finally it’s a 4 bed house! (An empty one but still)…”

She knocked down the Hertfordshire property to leave two existing walls and has started a dedicated Instagram called @ourbungalowproject_ to show the progress.

When it became clear that lockdown was imminent she enlisted a specialist company to build a watertight roof, meaning that she could move in and start work on the interior design over the next couple of months.

That is one way to stay busy and productive.