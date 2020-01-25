love-island’s-jack-fincham-shocks-fans-as-he-announces-he-has-become-a-dad

Jack Fincham has sent fans into meltdown as he has announced he has become a dad.

The Love Island winner shared the exciting news with his Instagram followers, as he posted a picture of him holding his baby daughter.

He said: ‘I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media.

‘This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for.

‘However, I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

‘This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

‘I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.’





