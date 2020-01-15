love-island’s-jack-fincham-and-ex-5ive-star-abz-love-join-celebrity-come-dine-with-me

Love Island winner Jack Fincham and ex-5ive star Abz Love have been announced to join the Celebrity Come Dine With Me line-up – and it’s everything we could want and more.

The spin-off of E4’s popular dinner party reality show is back later this month, and it’s safe to say the star-studded line-up does not disappoint.

Also taking part is Tracey Beaker actress Dani Harmer, Pants on Fire duo Donna and Verona and Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli (so basically it’s going to be pure TV comedy gold).

The show will see each of the five contestants (Donna and Verona are appearing as a pair) – host a dinner party in turn, with the winner earning a cash prize for charity.

Executive producer Simone Haywood exclaimed: ‘We are delighted to be able to take our successful format to a brand new audience on E4, as part of our ever-growing slate of productions across the country and across every genre.

‘Come Dine With Me has always been hugely popular with younger audiences and we’re excited to give it a fresh new twist with our Celebrity Specials.’

For last year’s celebrity edition, Debbie McGee was the winner after hosting her dinner for Dick and Dom, Stevo the Madman, Courtney Act, and Charlotte Dawson.

The magician’s assistant shocked her dinner guests when she admitted that she once lay naked on her bed waiting for Paul to come home with a ‘do not disturb’ mask across her eyes and a ‘disturb’ mask across her private parts….Charlotte’s face was a picture.

The upcoming new series will air daily from 27 January at 7.30pm.





