love-island’s-iain-stirling-escapes-caroline-flack-questions-as-he-shares-excitement-over-‘great’-laura-whitmore-taking-over-as-host

Iain Sterling managed to escape being asked about his Love Island co-star Caroline Flack during Loose Women today after her arrest for assault by battery.

The host will be replaced by Iain’s girlfriend Laura Whitmore when the ITV2 series returns later this month, and the voiceover joked her addition will come in handy for the mortgage.

‘She’s great, isn’t she?’ Iain enthused to the Loose Women panel –consisting of Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean, Denise Welch and newcomer Judi Love.

‘I think she’s great. I love her and there are mortgage commitments that need to be considered.’

The sixth series of Love Island marks a sad and unexpected turn for the popular reality show after Caroline was charged with assault, subsequently pulling out of the next run.

Announcing her decision to step down, Caroline said in a statement: ‘There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regard to my personal life.

‘While matters were not as have been reported I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

‘However Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down from Series 6.

‘I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.’

The 40-year-old appeared in court on December 23 and pleaded not guilty to the charges, as it was claimed she hit her boyfriend Lewis Burton over the head with a lamp, which both she and the former professional tennis player have denied.

Caroline and Lewis were both been banned from communicating with each other at all costs before she jet off to Los Angeles to escape and ‘clear her head’. However, Lewis publically pledged his support to the presenter on social media.

On New Year’s Eve, Lewis denounced photos that emerged of bloodied sheets, insisting his girlfriend is ‘harmless’.

Loose Women continues tomorrow at 12.30pm on ITV. Love Island returns to ITV2 on January 12.





