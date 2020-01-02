love-island’s-iain-sterling-to-give-first-tv-interview-since-caroline-flack-arrest-on-loose-women-tomorrow

Love Island’s Iain Sterling is set to give his first TV interview since Caroline Flack was arrested and charged with assault by battery during tomorrow’s Loose Women.

The voiceover, who has narrated the ITV2 reality series since its birth in 2015, will join tomorrow’s show, marking his first TV appearance since the host confirmed she was stepping down from the Winter edition of Love Island and will be replaced by Iain’s girlfriend, Laura Whitmore.

Today’s Loose Women panel – which consisted of Jane Moore, Stacey Solomon, Saira Khan and Andrea McLean – confirmed Iain’s slot during today’s show.

The sixth series of Love Island marks a sad and unexpected turn for the popular reality show after Caroline was charged with assault, subsequently pulling out of the next run.

Announcing her decision to step down, Caroline said in a statement: ‘There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regard to my personal life.

‘While matters were not as have been reported I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

‘However Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down from Series 6.

‘I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.’

The 40-year-old appeared in court on December 23 and pleaded not guilty to the charges, as it was claimed she hit her boyfriend Lewis Burton over the head with a lamp, which both she and the former professional tennis player have denied.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Caroline and Lewis were both been banned from communicating with each other at all costs, before she jet off to Los Angeles to escape and ‘clear her head’.

However, Lewis publically pledged his support to the presenter on social media.

On New Year’s Eve, Lewis denounced photos that emerged of bloodied sheets, insisting his girlfriend is ‘harmless’.

Loose Women continues tomorrow at 12.30pm on ITV. Love Island returns to ITV2 on January 12.





