love-island’s-iain-sitrling-trolls-maura-higgins’-naked-bath-picture-with-curtis-pritchard

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has hilariously trolled former contestant Maura Higgins with a picture resembling her own naked bath snap with boyfriend Curtis Prtichard.

It comes after Maura posted a picture online with Curtis to dispel rumours they had split over the Christmas – although the sight of them both naked, chilling in the bath was too much for some.

Now, comic Iain – who narrates the hit ITV reality series – took to Instagram to share his own…unique twist on the now-iconic image.

The 31-year-old wrote a caption that thumps along the beat of the Jaws theme song as he also takes some much needed R R in a bath surrounded by bubbles, in a face mask and a black rubber ducky for good measure.

To add insult to injury, he also tagged Maura in the picture, joking that she had also taken that.

Maura and Curtis – who met on Love Island 2019 – have been forced to spend some time apart, while the model gears up for her Dancing On Ice debut.

Their lack of social media photos left fans convinced the pair had secretly split, but Maura let us all know this is absolutely not the case with the almost x-rated photo.

The Greatest Dancer star Curtis was recently forced to hit out at claims they were ‘struggling’ with their romance, after spending time filming for their separate projects – as he has been shooting The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer with Tommy Fury.

Speaking about their romance, he told PA: ‘We have been all over the place right now, she will either try and come to me or I will try and come to her because she’s in Dancing On Ice and I’ve been boxing, so we are just scattered everywhere.

‘We are not struggling with the relationship or anything like that, we are in a great place, but time management is a crucial thing.’

Yesterday, Iain also made an appearance on Loose Women to heap praise on girlfriend Laura Whitmore, who will be replacing Caroline Flack as host for Love Island after the 40-year-old’s arrest for assault

‘She’s great, isn’t she?’ Iain enthused to the Loose Women panel – consisting of Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean, Denise Welch and newcomer Judi Love.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Cheryl wants more children through sperm donor: ‘There’s a lot to choose from’

MORE: Yvette Fielding pays tribute to Derek Acorah as Most Haunted star dies aged 69





