love-island’s-finn-tapp-suffered-brutal-head-injury-playing-football-days-before-heading-to-south-africa

Love Island’s new bombshell Finn Tapp suffered a nasty head injury just hours before flying out to South Africa during a football match this weekend.

Oxford City defender Finn, whose first day in the villa will air tonight, was stretchered off the pitch after being almost knocked out in a head clash with another player.

The game was halted for eight minutes to tend to him before it was decided he would be taken off.

The clash against Dartford then continued with Finn refusing help and instead watching from the subs bench despite struggling to remain upright.

Oxford City’s Twitter page later aired their well-wishes and wrote: ‘Everyone at the club sends our best wishes and a speedy recovery to Finn Tapp.’

However within a couple of days he was back in action and flying out to South Africa – and reportedly hadn’t even warned the football team he wouldn’t be around, appearing on the team sheet for the next game, to not turn up.

He’s now about to ruffle some feathers in the villa with his arrival alongside Connagh Howard, the first two male bombshells of the series.

In last night’s first look, the pair seem to get under islander Connor Durman’s skin in particular, as they take two girls out on a date.

Connor has paired up with Sophie Piper, but has come under fire for throwing strops and staking a claim on her, causing viewers to call him ‘controlling’ after just four days.

Will Finn or Connaugh turn her head?

‘I’m a relationship kinda guy so I’m looking for a partner to come out of the villa with,’ he said before heading in.’

‘I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up,’ he added. ‘Who knows what could happen in the villa!’

Love Island continues continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





