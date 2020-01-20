love-island’s-finley-tapp’s-passport-proves-he-really-is-20-after-viewers-accuse-him-of-lying

Finley Tapp’s passport has just revealed that the Love Island star really is 20 and we’re all just going to have to accept that as gospel.

Viewers at home were left stunned when – despite his mature manner and impressive facial hair – it turned out the footballer has only just left his teens.

Some said he looks like he has ‘kids and a mortgage’, while others just straight-up accused him of lying about his age.

But for all the disbelievers out there, the mysterious person running his Instagram account while he’s in the villa has just changed everything.

They posted a screenshot of Finley’s passport in his Instagram Stories which confirms the islander was born on November 9, 1999.

So, that’s that, then. Hard to argue with physical evidence.

When Finley first entered the villa, fans were bewildered to learn that he’s just a wee bairn, flocking to Twitter in their droves to express their shock.

‘Finley is not 20. I don’t know who he’s running from that’s he’s lying about his age,’ one wrote.

‘Me knowing I look the way I do at the age of 20 and then there’s Finley looking like a full grown man ready for kids and a mortgage,’ another joked.

Hmmm i know people said age aint nothing but a number but please…. someone balance me on how Finley is 20?????? Wtf!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6jrGjy5TeZ — 🍭the sweetest one (@itstina_h) January 16, 2020

me knowing I look the way I do at the age of 20 and then there’s Finley looking like a full grown man ready for kids and a mortgage #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UD5WUohnQU — Sam (@saaamwheeler) January 16, 2020

me when I heard that Finley is my age??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/e5qcv3nlnp — ferosh (@feroshxo) January 16, 2020

Finley is not 20. I don’t know who he’s running from that’s he’s lying about his age #LoveIsland — Pri (@Priscizzle) January 17, 2020

A third wanted to know: ‘Hmmm i know people said age aint nothing but a number but please…. someone balance me on how Finley is 20?????? Wtf!!!’

Even the islanders themselves were a bit taken aback.

Siannise Fudge (who’s 25, FYI) couldn’t believe the recruitment consultant was younger than her when he revealed all on their date.

Paige Turley, 22, was similarly shook, before joking that she was a ‘cougar’ now.

He may have only been on this earth for 20 years, but that was clearly enough time for Finley to develop some seriously questionable fetishes.

First, he told Paige he’s got a thing about feet. Then he said he finds a nice straight spine absolutely irresistible. The spine.

Each to their own, Finners, we’re not judging (except that we are and it’s weird).





