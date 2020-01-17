love-island’s-finley-tapp’s-fetishes-get-weirder-as-he-admits-to-liking-women-to-have-a-spine

Love Island fans were left in stitches as new boy Finley Tapp opened up about what he likes in a woman – and it basically equates to having a spine.

While a spine is a pretty crucial part of the body, most would agree, that’s one of the things Finley finds most attractive in the opposite sex.

The 20-year-old hunk previously admitted to having a foot fetish during a challenge on his first day in the villa, and there are other body parts he likes, too.

As far as fetishes go, feet are pretty normal, but Finley also likes women to have a nice neck and spine, too.

Speaking to Paige Turley on the balcony, Finley confessed: ‘It’s the icing on the cake if someone has nice feet.’

Paige then went to walk away, before turning back and telling him: ‘Don’t look at my feet now!’

Finley then added: ‘I like a neck and back’, to which Paige replied: ‘Fk, you don’t ask for much, do you?’

Finey explained: ‘These are just weird things I just have a look at. They’re not the dealbreakers, no chance.’

When it came to explaining what makes a good back versus a bad back, Finley revealed: ‘You see the line down the middle? Gotta have one of them. And you’ve got it as well! Ah mate, you see? It’s banging!’

He added: ‘You know like the little dimple there? It’s that’, as he pointed at the bottom of his back.

Fans were quick to jump on the fact he pretty much exposed a spine fetish, tweeting: ‘Finley basically said he likes women who have a spine’ and ‘Back? Neck? Finley what are you on?’

Others found it hilarious, tweeting: ‘Finley and his fetishes are killing me’ and ‘The line…Oh, you mean the spine?!?!?!?!?’

Hey, the boy likes what he likes, ok? Even if it’s elbows and nostrils, whatever floats his boat…

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 from 9pm.





