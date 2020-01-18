love-island’s-eve-gale-snubs-twin-jess-as-she-tips-leanne-amaning-and-mike-boateng-to-win-show

Love Island’s Eve Gale was left heartbroken as she was ripped apart from twin Jess – and dumped from the villa – in a brutal recoupling session.

But the 20-year-old hasn’t tipped her sister to take home the crown, which is awkward.

In fact, when asked for her thoughts on the most genuine couples, she was full of praise for Leanne Armaning and Mike Boateng.

And she admitted she wants the pair to win the whole show over her twin.

‘100% I think Mike and Leanne are the most genuine couple,’ she said.

‘I love them both and I think they’re amazing as a couple, I hope they win. Leanne’s one of my best friends in the villa!’

Eve, who was previously coupled up with Callum Jones, also isn’t feeling too bitter about being passed over for Shaughna Phillips.

‘I think Callum and Shaughna genuinely do get along as well,’ she continued.

‘They’re so well suited for each other and get along a lot better than I would.

‘I think everyone in there is just genuinely liking who they’re liking and no one’s trying to play it safe.

‘Everyone seems genuine. I might be wrong but there’s no one in there being fake.’

The next instalment of the show might be a little awkward, after Connagh Howard chose to couple up with Sophie Piper – who was previously coupled up with Connor Durman.

And Connor (or small Connor as he’s now known in the villa) was livid about the drama.

Standing up to recouple with Siannise Fudge, he fumed: ‘I’ve found myself in this situation, I feel like I’ve been snaked out a little bit.

‘People being dishonest, but I’m in it now…’

The drama – and awkwardness – continues on Sunday, and we cannot wait.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm, on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: DragCon UK organisers speak out as upset fans brand event ‘shambles’ over huge queues

MORE: Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle ‘shameless piece of work’ who got Prince Harry to ‘ditch his family’





