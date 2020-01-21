love-island’s-eve-gale-reads-out-private-messages-from-kylie-jenner’s-ex-tyga-after-brutal-snub:-‘i’ve-got-it-on-my-phone!’

Love Island twin Eve Gale is standing by her claims Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga sent her private messages even though he debunked the scandal immediately.

The 20-year-old was hurled out of the Love Island villa on Friday night becoming the first islander to be dumped from series while her sister Jess is now coupled up with national treasure Nas Majeed.

Eve wasted no time whatsoever revealing her claim to fame, but after spilling all to her housemates about her liaisons with the US rapper, he mocked the model on Twitter.

‘So I was at an event where he was performing so I tagged him in an Instagram story – like @ed him – and he liked it and replied “WYA?”, like, “where you at”?’ she revealed during Roman Kemp’s Capital FM Breakfast Show after defending her row with Jess during last night’s Aftersun.

‘I’ve got it on my phone! And I was just like “erm, London’ but he was going back to LA and he was like ‘so sorry about that” and then we spoke again when he was in Ibiza and I was in Ibiza at the same time. But he was leaving Ibiza and I’d just got to Ibiza.’

Twitter was abuzz following Eve’s claims on Love Island, with many doubting the 20-year-old had actually received any such message from star.

And one of the responses came across Tyga’s radar. The 30-year-old, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, liked a scathing tweet that compared a picture of himself to a white ‘lookalike’ and wrote: ‘The Tyga that she claims dm’ed her vs the Tyga that actually dm’ed her #LoveIsland.’

The Taste hitmaker replied with three laughing emojis, but didn’t specify exactly what tickled him so much.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 while Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp airs weekdays from 6am.





