love-island’s-dani-dyer-ignores-jack-fincham’s-baby-news-as-she-shares-glum-selfie

Love Island’s Dani Dyer has ignored ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham’s baby news on Instagram, instead choosing to share a glum selfie.

The 28-year-old sent shockwaves around the country when he revealed he had secretly fathered a daughter with an unknown woman.

Taking to the gram, he blessed fans with the first snap of the little one, revealing her name as Blossom.

As his former co-stars – including Wes Nelson and Dr Alex George – rushed to offer their congratulations, Dani remained quiet.

And the 24-year-old has now shared a snap of herself on her story, playing around with Instagram filters.

It was previously claimed Danny Dyer’s daughter has been left ‘upset’ by Jack’s announcement, and that he got another woman pregnant so soon after their split, last April.

‘When Dani found out Jack was going to be a dad she was a bit upset about it because she did the math,’ an insider revealed. ‘She realised that he must have got her pregnant pretty soon after she and him had split, so he moved on quickly.’

Jack has not named the mother of his child on social media, but the source alleged that Dani knows who she is, and was suspicious of their closeness when they were together.

‘Dani also knows who the baby’s mother is and she had her suspicions while she was still with Jack that something was going on between them,’ they continued to OK! Online.

‘Jack’s known the girl for a good while so Dani thinks that he might have slept with her when she was still dating him.’

However, they also added that ‘she’s happy’ he has moved on, and ‘wishes him luck in the future’.

There is no suggestion that Jack was unfaithful to Dani during their relationship.

The couple broke things off in April, 2019, just months after they won Love Island together.

Shortly afterwards, Dani reconnected with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence – and they have been loved-up ever since.

Jack confirmed his baby news on Instagram on Saturday, leaving famous pals and fans shocked.

‘I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a TV show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for,’ he began.

‘However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

‘This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girl’s mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout.

‘Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great,’ he concluded.

‘I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.’





