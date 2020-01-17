love-island’s-connor-durman-slammed-by-ex,-who-labels-him-‘f**kboy’-and-claims-he-‘banned-her-from-going-on-show’

As he tries to make his mark in the Love Island villa, Connor Durman has been slammed by his ex, who has branded him ‘money driven’.

Stevie-Leigh Pich, 22, has opened up on her relationship with the former butler-in-the-buff, claiming she only found out Connor cheated after he bragged about going on a date with someone else on the show during the timeframe they were dating.

Not believing Connor is in the villa for fame, she recalled the Worthing lad used to work seven days a week to make sure he had the cash coming in.

Extraordinarily, Stevie-Leigh also claimed Connor ‘banned’ her from going on the show.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: ‘I was approached for Love Island last year, he told me I’d never get on it so I never expected him to apply for it.

‘It’s mad seeing him on TV because I keep thinking ‘that’s my Connor’ even though he’s not anymore.

‘He was my best mate and from what friends have said it doesn’t sound like he’s the boy I fell in love with.

‘It sounds like he’s coming across as a fboy.’

The pair lived together for three years and travelled to Australia together, with Stevie-Leigh saying she only found out he took another woman on a date after he bragged about it in the first episode of the winter edition.

In the press pack of the show, Connor chimed: ‘I’ve actually already had the best date. When I was in Sydney, I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends.

‘I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and we watched A Star Is Born-best first date ever.’

Would be sweet in any other world, but according to his ex, the pair were still together.

She said: ‘It’s such a massive shock. He told me he was going to see A Star is Born with two male friends – I had no reason to suspect him.’

Despite insisting she has ‘no hard feelings’ towards her ex, the make-up artist revealed she ‘felt sick’ when he boasted about having a threesome, while also pouring cold water on the idea he’s slept with 100 women.

In this week’s Love Or Lie Island, body language expert Judi James called Connor ‘controlling’ during his interaction with previous partner in the villa Sophie Piper.

Discussing the heated discussion they had over Sophie’s excitement for new boys entering the villa – which has attracted yet more Ofcom complaints – Judi told Metro.co.uk: ‘She was being fun.

‘We do need to remember, this is a guy that works as a naked butler, who boasts about having had over 100 women and having threesomes, and after doing that, he’s now having a go at her for being funny.

‘I’m sure she’s got a good career ahead of her, she’s stunning, she seems like a very nice person, he’s not going to help her at all.’

Blasting his antics as ‘controlling’ she insisted: ‘In between these two incidents, they have been displaying the most flirting, and building proper relationship signals. But that makes it even worse because he has no right to behave like this.

‘He’s being absolutely awful in doing that. They’re not even a couple, and if he’s being like that now… That will only get worse, that behaviour.

‘It worries me because she looks genuinely worried as though she’s done the wrong thing.’

However with Connagh Howard picking Sophie Piper, Connor went with Siannise Fudge in tonight’s recoupling ceremony, Connor may have more luck this week.

Metro.co.uk contacted Love Island for comment.





