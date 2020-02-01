Love Island's Connor Durman gives his verdict on Mike Boateng's latest moves

Dumped Love Island star Connor Durman has taken a dig at Mike Boateng’s attempt to make a move on his villa partner Sophie Piper.

Connor was booted out of the villa this week after a group vote, which was announced by Mike.

His other half Sophie, however, decided to stay put and when Leanne Amaning called time on her relationship with Mike, it didn’t take long for the former police officer to make a move on Sophie.

Understandably, Connor is not very happy with Mike’s actions and made his feelings clear on his Instagram Story.

(ITV)



Sharing a clip, he added an emoji of himself and the word “pied”.

Elsewhere, former Islander Ollie Wiilliams wrote the words “Savage” on his Instagram Story and tagged Mike, as he recorded himself watching Leanne’s departure scenes.

Sophie, 21, politely friend-zoned Mike, 24, after calling herself “his big sister.”

(Instagram/Ollie Williams )



Connor has been sharing his thoughts on the ITV2 show since he returned to the UK, admitting he’s found it hard “to watch” his friends in the villa.

During Thursday (January 30) night’s episode, Sophie was seen crying and hugging Nas Majeed after Leanne was eliminated from the Cape Town villa.

Connor shared the video, adding the caption: “Wow this is hard to watch.”

Recording a segment where Shaugna Phillips and Jess Gale talked about Callum Jones mopping around the villa since Connor left, he said: “Missing everyone in there so much!!”

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.