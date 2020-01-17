love-island’s-connor-durman-fumes-as-‘snaky’-connagh-howard-couples-up-with-sophie-piper

Love Island’s Connor Durman branded Connagh Howard ‘snaky’ after the newbie chose to pair up with Sophie Piper in the first recoupling session.

And the 25-year-old was not about to hide his feelings about the drama, blasting the ‘dishonesty’.

Unfortunately for the former butler-in-the-buff, the model was the second person to choose who he would like to be partnered up with, and opted to get to know Rochelle Humes’ sister a little more.

Standing up to make his own decision a few moments later, Connor threw all kinds of shade at his new love rival: I’ve found myself in this situation, I feel like I’ve been snaked out a little bit.

‘People being dishonest, but I’m in it now…’

After the least romantic speech in the history of Love Island, he then chose to couple up with Siannise, but looked less than thrilled about the situation.

A teaser for Sunday night’s instalment shows he’s not about to forget the savage moment in a hurry, telling his co-stars he’s raging.

‘I’m pd off with what’s happened tonight,’ he fumed.

To which Mike Boateng replied: ‘There’s a lot of things that he’s done which are questionable.’

Even Siannise Fudge wasn’t best pleased, telling Connagh she felt blindsided by the decision after making a move on him.

‘I just felt a little bit misled,’ she said.

‘Me standing there, I felt like a bit of a dhead.’

But it was left to Connor (or small Connor, as he’s now been renamed) to have the last word, insisting: ‘May the best man win.’

Fans have been turned off by the his behaviour so far, and we’re not even a week into the show.

While they’ve only known each other a matter of days, he was previously seen berating Sophie after she got excited at the idea of two new boys entering the show.

And he also got upset as the 21-year-old made a joke about his revelation that he had a threesome, raising red flags for those watching on from home.

Reigning champion Amber Gill has now warned Sophie from getting any closer to him.

‘I do think that Sophie needs to be careful. What I saw from Connor was intense,’ the 22-year-old told the Sun.

‘He seemed like a control freak Sophie seems really sweet, so just needs to watch out, as she is a little bit vulnerable.

‘I wouldn’t have any of that from him myself.’

Petition to get Amber in the villa to give Connor a talking to?

Love Island continues daily at 9pm, on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Lady Gaga’s first solo single in four years ‘to be released in February’ ahead of next album

MORE: Love Island’s Connor Durman slammed by ex, who labels him ‘fkboy’ and claims he ‘banned her from going on show’





