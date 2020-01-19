love-island’s-connor-durman-compared-to-you’s-joe-goldberg-and-we’re-living-for-the-memes

Love Island fans compared Connor Durman to Netflix show You’s character Joe Goldberg after he was caught staring at Sophie Piper during a challenge.

The coffee bean salesman was spotted looking rather jealous as the islanders were challenged to correctly answer questions on their partner.

Now that Sophie was taken from Connor by Connagh Howard, Connor seemed to be reminiscing about the good times with some serious looks.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that every time a question was asked, Connor would intensely stare at the couple to see if they got the question right.

Maybe he’s just being supportive?

Many took to Twitter to compare the staring to You’s best creepy boyfriend Joe.

‘This camera shot was deffo planned,’ one user tweeted along with a photo of Connor and a photo of Joe (played by Penn Badgley).

this camera shot was deffo planned #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6PuVUYSRzY — lewis (@lewisa95) January 19, 2020

Everytime Sophie answered a question Conner was in the background like #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/e80x03CtXf — NattyDaCapo🎒 (@NattyDaCapo) January 19, 2020

Connor watching Sophie and Connagh vibe and get all the answers about each other right. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Rqbdv7HxyZ — EJ 💷 (@dismyshitlol) January 19, 2020

Along with a picture of Joe looking terrifying, another user commented: ‘Everytime Sophie answered a question Conner was in the background like’.

‘Connor watching Sophie and Connagh vibe and get all the answers about each other right,’ one more fan added along with a screenshot of Joe with a bloodied shirt.

In Connor’s defence, he did get the woman he was attracted to taken away from him.

Everytime I see Connor I see this guy #loveisland pic.twitter.com/suIbvupWqt — J🔪 (@JaiixJaii) January 19, 2020

All the cuts to Connor whenever Sophie and Connaugh interact bruh😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8BECJVXKpq — molly🕸 (@dannydevithoee) January 19, 2020

Is nobody actually concerned #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Y714HfYMVI — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) January 19, 2020

The producers must have had a whale of a time making sure to add cuts of Connor to every Sophie/Connagh scene.

Meanwhile, many have already deemed Connor problematic after how he treated Rochelle Humes’ sister.

Earlier in the week, the 25-year-old was seen berating Sophie after she got excited at the idea of two new boys (Connagh and Finnley) entering the show.

And he also got upset as the 21-year-old made a joke about his revelation that he had a threesome, raising red flags for those watching on from home.

Having absolutely none of it, reigning champion Amber Gill has warned Sophie off getting closer to the former butler-in-the-buff. ‘I do think that Sophie needs to be careful. What I saw from Connor was intense,’ the 22-year-old said.

‘He seemed like a control freak Sophie seems really sweet, so just needs to watch out, as she is a little bit vulnerable. I wouldn’t have any of that from him myself.’

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: New Love Island bombshell Rebecca Gormley has got her eye on Callum so watch out Shaughna (again)

MORE: Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge leaves viewers confused as she reveals The Anvil is her favourite sex position





