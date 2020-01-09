love-island’s-connor-admits-gym-training-has-been-“hard”-ahead-of-debut-on-winter-series

Love Island 2020 is due to set temperatures soaring this Sunday as 12 sexy singletons take to the South African villa in a bid to find love.

Week after week, viewers watch as a bevy of bikini clad girls and shirtless guys crack on, couple up or pie one another.

But while strutting around in a bathing suit might seem like an easy way to spend eight weeks, this year’s contestant Connor Durman has revealed it’s been “hard” to get into shape for the ITV dating show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he explained: “I’ve been training so hard. The hardest I’ve ever trained. It has been hard over Christmas, but I just had a few days where I ate what I want and got back to it. I had my mind focused on something, but it was pretty good.”

Love Island has come under fire from viewers, with many accusing producers of failing to introduce real body diversity.

Just this week, fans flocked to Twitter as they raised their concerns about the latest contestants.

Nevertheless, Connor – who previously had his teeth done – insisted he doesn’t feel pressure to look a certain way on the show.

He continued: “For me, I’ve always been in shape, but I wanted to feel my best.”

So, what made him get his teeth done?

“I was on a roof in Australia and some bloke I was working with, came back and had his whole mouth done, and I was like: ‘What the hell!’ They looked so good that I looked online and flew to Thailand a month later to get them done. Looking back now, it was a bit crazy, but I think it was worth it,” he said.

Connor’s new teeth have definitely paid off in the dating department, as he revealed his success rate has only increased since the procedure.

“I do think it’s helped definitely. Sometimes, for me, I do look at a girl and one of the first things I look at is their teeth. I think it has helped me massively,” he said.

But while the business man might be able to win over the ladies with his pearly whites, he admitted he probably won’t be the best shaped guy in the villa.

“The gym is like my main hobby. I’m down there five, six days a week. But I’m sure there’s going to be a lot bigger lads that will be fitter than me.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January