Love Island's Casa Amor recoupling delivers on the drama front as Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones are left single

Love Island delivered its most action-packed recoupling of the series yet on Thursday, as the Casa Amor villa reunited with the main abode.

After some time apart, the Islanders were each given the choice of whether to recouple with someone new or stay faithful to their partner – and two of the men made hugely controversial decisions.

Four of the six boys chose to recouple with new women, while Jess Gale and Rebecca Gormley – who was single at the start of the twist – also picked new guys to remain in the villa.

But while the Islanders were happy for Mike Boateng and Luke Mabbott, Nas Majeed and Callum Jones’ decisions to recouple sent shockwaves through the villa.

Nas was the first of the duo to return, arriving with Eva Zapico after Demi had given him a vote of confidence.

Having been in the dark over what was happening, the original female Islanders were lost for words:

Demi admitted her disappointment in Nas’s move, while he insisted his decision was purely because of a better connection with Eva Zapico and nothing to do with her.

The biggest shock though, came when Callum arrived with Molly Smith in tow.

Before Casa Amor, he and Shaughna had been the most committed couple in the villa and his return was left until last.

After explaining she hadn’t got to know any of the new guys, Shaughna admitted she was unsure of what Callum would do.

Cue him and Molly walking to the firepit.

Paige Turley summed it up best, gasping and saying: “Shut the f**k up” while viewers were equally stunned:

Seeing Shaughna stood on her own, Callum said: “Oh f**k.”

Shaughna held it together though, keeping calm (for now at least) and managing a dignified smile which won plenty of praise:

Friday’s episode will see the fallout from the boys’ decisions and sparks are surely set to fly when Shaughna confronts Callum.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.