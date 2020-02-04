Love Island's Casa Amor line-up: 10 unexpected facts about the new additions to the series

Love Island has revealed the 12 new bombshells who have arrived to shake things up on the show during the return of the Casa Amor twist.

The annual shake-up sees the male Islanders moving out of the Cape Town villa they’ve settled into and heading into a new abode, while the ladies stay put – and six new Islanders then move into each house.

With models, a music video star and a butler in the buff in the mix, there’s plenty to learn about the new cast members, who have plenty of surprising facts and tricks up their sleeves.

Get to know them a little better here…

1. Jade boasts an eclectic skillset​

Sales professional Jade Affleck, from Yarm, boasts a number of unique skills.

Not only is the 25-year-old a competitive showjumper, but she can weld, proclaiming herself to be “a bit of a tomboy.”

2. You might recognise Priscilla from music videos

Model and operations manager Priscilla Anyabu, 25, has appeared in music videos for Afrobeat stars Fuse ODG and Wretch 32.

She’s also a former pageant queen who previously won Miss Face of Africa.

3.Some of them are friends with former Islanders

Some of the new cast can count former stars of the show as friends.

Car body repair specialist Biggs Chris, from Glasgow, hangs out with former contestant Anton Danyluk, who told Biggs to “go smash it” on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, Surrey model Josh Kempton is friends with 2019 contestant Jordan Hames.

4. Alexi works as a butler in the buff

Essex’s Alexi Eraclides has an unusual job, working as a butler in the buff – similar to Brighton’s Connor Durman, who previously worked as a naked waiter in Australia.

It obviously works in Alexi’s favour, with the 23-year-old saying he often meets girls through his work.

5. Alexi and Jess have met before

Alexi once struck up an Instagram flirtation with current contestant Jess Gale after meeting her on a night out.

He says they exchanged a few messages but nothing eventuated.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we get on when we meet again,” he said.

6. Jamie runs her own business

Jamie McCann, from North Ayrshire, runs her own business as an eyelash technician, which she launched while studying at Glasgow Caledonian University.

When it comes to men, she describes herself as picky: “I was in a relationship for six years until last year and I’ve not really dated much since because my standards are really high.”

7. George has a pretty unusual pick-up line…

27-year-old estate agent George Day, from Southampton, claims his best pick-up line is one that never fails to make girls laugh.

He says he’ll shout: “I’m having you on toast,” which he describes as “the perfect ice breaker”.

We’re not even sure what that means, and we’d love to hear from any girl that’s worked on.

8. And the girls have had to weather some pretty dreadful ones themselves

Jade once had a guy in a nightclub ask her to feel his shirt, saying it was “boyfriend material”. She walked away.

Jamie matched with a fireman on Tinder, who “said something about my pants and fire and him using his hose”. She deactivated Tinder.

Molly Smith, of Manchester, was told: “If you were a bogey I’d pick you first”. Lovely.

9. Biggs isn’t shy about his best feature

Biggs, who rates himself as a “humble 10”, reckons his best feature is either his smile – or “my arse”.​

11. Jordan is friends with X Factor: Celebrity’s Levi Davis

London administrator Jordan Waobikeze, 24, has shared snaps of him hanging out with fellow reality star Levi Davis, a winger for Bath Rugby who starred on X Factor: Celebrity last year.

Davis, who studied at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute in Bristol, performed in a trio named Try Star with fellow rugby players Thom Evans and Ben Foden.

Meet all 12 new Casa Amor bombshells here.