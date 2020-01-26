love-island’s-callum-jones-walks-straight-into-glass-door-in-hilarious-unseen-bits

Love Island’s Callum Jones walked straight into a glass door in hilarious scenes on last night’s Unseen Bits and honestly, we felt it.

The 23-year-old contestant, who is currently coupled up with Shaughna Phillips, was seen making his way inside from the deck in his boxers when he accidentally plunged into the entrance.

Upon crashing into the door, Callum ricocheted backwards and covered his face with his hands in pain.

We’ve all done been there, pal, only we’ve not been caught on camera.

Unsurprisingly, Love Island fans were in stitches over the clip, with one laughing: ‘This is the funniest thing I have seen today oh my gosh Callum.’

Echoing a similar sentiment, another cackled: ‘Never laughed as much, brilliant.’

However, others were concerned that the accident hurt, and wrote: ‘Ouch !!! He definitely needed #Shaungha to text him directions.’

Love Island has been hotting up over the past few days.

Friday’s episode saw another recoupling, with the girls getting to pick with the boy they wanted to be partnered with.

In unbelievable scenes, new girl Rebecca Gormley decided to go for Luke Trotman, leading Connagh Howard to become the second contestant dumped from the villa.

In his first interview since leaving the villa, the Cardiff native admitted that he is ‘disappointed’ by the result.

‘I wasn’t confident [going in the re-coupling] because Rebecca’s quite hard to read,’ he admitted to ITV.

‘She doesn’t give too much away.

‘Even before the two new lads came in I was trying to see where her head was at, who she was interested in and she didn’t say too much…’

He also confessed: ‘I had doubts in my mind.’

Love Island: Unseen Bits airs Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.





