love-island’s-callum-jones-grovels-to-shaughna-phillips-as-the-first-dumping-of-the-series-looms

The first Love Island dumping of the series is looming, and while the boys get to choose the girls of their choice it’s Callum Jones that seems to be grafting for Shaughna Phillips’ attention.

In a first-look of Friday night’s showdown, we see Callum grovelling to Shaughna by making her breakfast (which is avocado on toast). But the 25-year-old wants to give Callum a taste of his own medicine by getting to know newbie Connagh Howard.

Callum makes breakfast for Shaughna before she asks Connagh for a boxing session…..awks.

Watching from the day beds, Paige comments: ‘You’re getting avocado on toast!’

Shaughna replies: ‘And he doesn’t look too bad does he? Yesterday he was ignoring me, today I’m getting breakfast. I told him, I’m still going to get to know Connagh because that’s exactly what he did.’

While Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning seem to feel unaffected by the arrival of new boys, several of the other lads are unsure of what’s going to happen as the newbies get closer to the other girls.

On Thursday night’s Love Island Shaughna admitted to the other girls that her head was turning – and no one can blame her after Callum recoupled with Eve Gale.

‘My head is spun. His voice…,’ she confessed.

‘Honestly, he’s fing hot. He’s just, to die. I can’t stop staring.’

While she wasn’t ditching Callum totally, it’s clear she’s getting revenge for how he treated her after the recoupling, saying: ‘Callum is getting to know two people at once, Callum ignored me for 24 hours, two can play at that game.’

She added in the beach hut: ‘He is going to getting the cold shoulder treatment from now until further notice. Karma’s a b.’

Tonight is going to be good, but who will get dumped?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.





