🔥Love Island's Anna Vakili returns to work as a pharmacist during coronavirus crisis🔥

Love Island star Anna Vakili has returned to her former job as a pharmacist in an attempt to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Anna, who previously starred in the fifth season of the hugely popular ITV2 programme, quit the job after leaving the luxury Spanish villa to pursue other opportunities.

Explaining why she’s returning to her former professional on Instagram, Vakili told her 1.2 million followers: “First day back working as a pharmacist since leaving Love Island.

“It’s been almost a whole year! Wow can’t believe how fast it’s gone.

“Wasn’t really planning on registering yet but with everything that’s going on it felt wrong not to. We can all fight this together. Stay safe. Stay home. Save lives.”

Love Island 2019: Series 5 – In pictures

Vakili’s fans were in awe at her decision to return to the front line of fighting coronavirus, with people praising her bravery.

“Thank you for helping everyone in this hard time,” wrote one follower, while another added: You go girl! Put those skills to use!”

Vakili trained for five years to become a pharmacist, but previously said she had no plans to return to her profession.

Since leaving the villa, Vakili has started a podcast with her fellow Love Island stars Yewande Biala and Amber Gill, and launched a clothing range with In The Style.

She’s also not the only Love Island star to return to a profession following the coronavirus outbreak.

Doctor Alex George, who starred in the 2018 series of Love Island, has been working on an A&E ward in South London throughout the outbreak.

He previously described his shock at seeing young people hospitalised for the disease.

Speaking on Sky News, the 29-year-old told Kay Burley: “We’re definitely seeing the department getting a lot more cases of coronavirus, but we’re expecting that to continue over the next few weeks and the peak is still to come.”

Currently, the UK has over 29,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with over 2352 people having died from the disease.