love-island’s-amber-gill-warns-sophie-piper-off-‘intense-control-freak’-connor-durman

Love Island’s Connor Durman has divided viewers over his ‘controlling’ behaviour towards Sophie Piper in the villa.

While they’ve only known each other a matter of days, the 25-year-old has been seen berating Rochelle Humes’ sister after she got excited at the idea of two new boys entering the show.

And he also got upset as the 21-year-old made a joke about his revelation that he had a threesome, raising red flags for those watching on from home.

Having absolutely none of it, reigning champion Amber Gill has warned Sophie off getting closer to the former butler-in-the-buff.

‘I do think that Sophie needs to be careful. What I saw from Connor was intense,’ the 22-year-old said.

‘He seemed like a control freak Sophie seems really sweet, so just needs to watch out, as she is a little bit vulnerable. I wouldn’t have any of that from him myself.’

Hitting out at Connor not being able to take a joke on his own sexual exploits, she added to the Sun: ‘Connor was the one who brought up the whole threesome revelation in the first place and then got angry about it.

‘He shouldn’t have said it on national television if he didn’t want people to bring it up.’

Amber isn’t the only one who has been alarmed at his antics on the show.

In fact, body language expert Judi James branded him ‘awful’ on the latest instalment of Love Island or Lie Island.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she told us: ‘In between these two incidents, they have been displaying the most flirting, and building proper relationship signals. But that makes it even worse because he has no right to behave like this.

‘He’s being absolutely awful in doing that. They’re not even a couple, and if he’s being like that now… That will only get worse, that behaviour.

‘It worries me because she looks genuinely worried as though she’s done the wrong thing.’

‘He appears to be trying to control her behaviour, and at any stage that’s bad, but at this stage I’m really not happy,’ she continued.

‘She’s in a bit of a difficult situation that she shouldn’t be in right now.’

Love Island continues daily, at 9pm, on ITV2.





