love-island’s-amber-gill-tells-new-cast-‘all-men-are-trash’-so-take-that-michael-griffiths

Love Island’s Amber Gill may have triumphed on last year’s summer series, but her win wasn’t without adversity after she was publicly pied by muggy Michael Griffith.

And it would seem that the 21-year-old reality TV star hasn’t forgotten his sneaky, snakey, shady behaviour either (nor have we, FYI), because her one piece of advice to this year’s contestants is to never forget that ‘all men are trash’.

The one exception to Queen Amber’s rule being Ovie Soko, obviously.

Newcastle bombshell Amber – who won the show with now-ex-boyfriend rugby star Greg O’Shea – was asked by a fan on Twitter what tip she would impart to the 2020 line-up, to which she replied: ‘I would say be yourself always stay true to yourself take everything with a pinch of salt have fun don’t worry about a thing and always remember these men r trash.’

Fans were loving her tweet, with one commenting: ‘And THIS is why you won Love Island!’

Another added: ‘Preach Queen.’

She later assured one follower that she was joking around, before advising them to take her comments ‘with a pinch of salt’.

Amber split from Greg three weeks after the show ended, which she recently described as ‘a blessing in disguise’.

‘I think in the future I’ll look back on this as a blessing in disguise,’ she told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine. ‘I can focus on work and spending time with my family and friends.’

Since her Love Island win, the star landed a lucrative £1million deal with clothing line Miss Pap, and she was recently spotted looking cosy with fellow former Islander Joe Garrett.

Meanwhile, the Winter Love Island contestants include Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley, Rochelle Humes’s sister Sophie Piper, and a set of twins named Eve and Jess Gale.

Laura Whitmore takes over hosting duties from Caroline Flack, and after touching down in Cape Town ahead of the show’s launch on Sunday, it would seem she’s a tiny bit excited…





