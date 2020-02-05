Love Island's Alexi Eraclides once appeared on Blind Date – but it didn't quit go to plan

Plenty of this year’s Love Island hopefuls have already had brushes with fame, but Alexi Eraclides would probably rather forget his.

The “butler in the buff” is one of the 12 new additions hoping to find love in the show’s infamous Casa Amor twist and this isn’t his first time on a romance-based TV show.

Back in 2018, the Essex lad appeared on Channel 5’s reboot of Blind Date, where he was picked by Cali (the programme doesn’t do surnames) to go on a date.

Fast forward a week later and the pair appeared on the show again to reveal how their date to South Africa – Channel 5 clearly blew the budget on this series – had gone.

Three’s A Crowd: Alexi and Cali didn’t hit it off – but Barry swept in (Channel 5)

The pair were interviewed by the host and both admitted that they simply didn’t gel, which isn’t a massive shocker when you consider how briefly they met before jetting off.

However, the story didn’t end there as O’Grady then introduced a third person: Barry, who had also appeared in Cali and Alexi’s episode.

Barry had matched with someone else in the segment prior but producers put all of the hopeful romantics up in the same hotel which is where he met Cali by chance.

“We bumped into each other in the corridor,” Cali explained, before Barry admitted: “I left her my number up in my changing room.”

The duo – who, at this point, had not been on luxurious dates with their actual matches – then went out in London and got on so well that they were still together for breakfast the next day.

Barry also claimed Cali then messaged him while she was in South Africa, but the jury is out on that one.

New Islander: Alexi is making himself at home in the villa – but how long will he last? (ITV)

Ahead of Casa Amor, Alexi admitted that he fancies Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones while he already (sort of) knows another of the ladies.

He said: “I’ve met Jess on a night out before, we exchanged Instagrams then we sent a few messages but nothing came of it.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we get on when we meet again…”

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.