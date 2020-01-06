love-island-winter-2020:-meet-nas-majeed-who-says-he’s-“different”-to-past-islanders

Love Island is back sooner than everyone thought as a new batch of singletons head to South Africa for a winter edition of the hit ITV2 show.

We have everything you need to know about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London.

What makes Nas the perfect islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

What is Nas’s worst habit?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What is Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s ideal woman?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January