Love Island Winter 2020 full confirmed lineup – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

Love Island is back on 12th January, so we don’t have long to wait for more fun in the sun!

The ITV2 goliath confirmed that an additional series will be on at the start of this year, sending our latest batch of singletons out to South Africa to crack on and couple up.

The confirmed lineup sees Rochelle Hume’s sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa along with a former Miss Ghana and twins.

Casting to find the ideal set of islanders for the brand new winter version started almost immediately after Love Island series five finished – with those looking to beat the post-Christmas blues with a trip to South Africa having right up until 11th January to apply.

Who are the Winter Love islanders for 2020?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne is a 22-year-old customer service advisor from London, who once competed for the title of Miss Ghana UK. She’s looking for a rugged man and describes herself as “unpredictable.” Her celebrity crush? Gerard Butler.

Read more about Leanne here.

Siannise Fudge

The Bristol-based beauty consultant is known to her friends as Princess Jasmine and she’s heading to the villa to find her Aladdin. She describes herself as “sassy and fun” but not afraid to go after what she wants…

Read more about Siannise here.

Eve and Jess Gale

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are students and VIP hostesses from London, heading to the villa together where they insist they’ll look out for each other and won’t fight over boys. We’ll see if sisterhood really is the “ultimate girl code” when the competition starts…

Read more about Eve and Jess here.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna is a democratic services officer who describes herself as “clever,” but says her worst habit is thinking she’s always right. That said, she likes to get on with everyone and has a crush on former Love Islander Jack Fincham.

Read more about Shaughna here.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper is the sister of Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes who has her own modelling career and a crush on heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. She’s also old friends with former Love Island winner, Kem Cetinay.

Read more about Sophie here.

Paige Turley

Paige describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun” so should make a big impression on villa life. She once dated superstar singer Lewis Capaldi and although their romantic relationship ended, they remain friends.

Read more about Paige here.

Mike Boateng

Mike is a former footballer who now works as a police officer in Manchester. His brother, Samuel, was a candidate on The Apprentice in 2016 and he’s kept in touch with friends from his football days, including Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Read more about Mike here.

Connor Durman

Connor is looking for an outgoing girl who he won’t be “embarrassed” to introduce to people. He says, “I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Read more about Connor here.

Callum Jones

This scaffolder describes himself as a cheeky chap with builders banter. His type is women with dark hair and red lipstick, mentioning Megan Fox as his celebrity crush.

Read more about Callum here.

Nas Majeed

Nas describes himself as “very different” to guys who have been on Love Island before, who’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl in the villa. His worst habit? Laughing in awkward situations. Surely, that won’t cause any problems…

Read more about Nas here.

Ollie Williams

Ollie comes from a prolific family as heir to the Manor of Lanhydrock and describes himself as an alpha male. “I’m attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time,” he says.

Read more about Ollie here.

Read more about Love Island 2020

We asked former Love Islanders what they did to get on the show

Everything you need to know about Love Island 2020

How to apply for Love Island

Meet Laura Whitmore, the new Love Island presenter