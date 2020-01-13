love-island-winner-amber-gill-slates-paige-turley-after-name-dropping-lewis-capaldi-within-seconds

Love Island winner Amber Gill has had a dig at Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley after she named dropped the singer’s name within the first few seconds of the show.

In the very first episode, we got introduced to our new islanders and as expected we saw our first coupling up of the series.

And 2019 winner Amber couldn’t help but notice (as we all did) that Paige dropped Lewis’ name into the conversation in just a matter of seconds.

‘Paige got in that she’s Lewis Capaldi’s ex in seven seconds,’ Amber exclaimed.

‘She said it’s “the papers” who said the song is about her, but Paige, that’s you that has said that nobody else is saying it.’

While Paige couldn’t confirm or deny that Lewis wrote the song Someone You Loved about her, she apologised to him on Sunday night’s show in case she broke his heart during their relationship.

Paige explained: ‘One of my ex-boyfriends is actually Lewis Capaldi. We dated for a year. According to the papers the song Someone You Loved was about me.

‘Lewis I’m so sorry, I must have been a bh to you.’

The reality TV star has now moved on and at the moment is coupled up with fellow islander Ollie Williams.

However, it might not last long as she confessed in the episode that she wasn’t getting romantic vibes from him.

Ollie’s head might have been turned anyway by the arrival of twins Jess and Eve Gale.

After a party at the villa, everyone was introduced to the sisters and seemed to be getting on fine, until Love Island dropped one heck of a twist.

Tonight’s show will see the twins pick which boy they want to steal….

Love Island airs weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.





