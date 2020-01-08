love-island-villa-looking-familiar?-it’s-where-black-mirror’s-miley-cyrus-was-imprisoned

If this year’s Winter Love Island villa looks vaguely familiar (and not just from our wildest dreams) that’s because Miley Cyrus was imprisoned in the very same mansion in an episode of Netflix‘s Black Mirror.

The Wrecking Ball singer played former-child-star-turned-pop-sensation Ashley O, who was kept in an induced coma while her manager manipulated her dreams to produce new music in episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too from Charlie Brooker’s award-winning anthology series.

‘We sent her the script thinking, “As if she’s going to say yes to this”‘, Brooker said of Cyrus’s casting last year. ‘We sent it in the full knowledge that it probably wouldn’t even be rebuffed – I would just be ignored. But we very quickly got word back to say that she was interested.

‘The episode is quite a romp, in many ways. It’s about celebrity, it’s about loneliness, it’s about music and it’s about digital assistants in the Siri or Alexa mould, so there’s a lot going on in it. It’s also quite bananas.’

The luxury property – which will be home to 12 eager, honed and toned contestants over the next few weeks – is worth a reported £6million, and overlooks Cape Town’s stunning countryside. It features an infinity pool, a gym and the show’s trademark fire pit.

The 2020 line-up was unveiled earlier this week and includes Lewis Capaldi’s ex and former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Paige Turley, Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper, and ambitious twins Eve and Jess Gale.

Host Laura Whitmore – who is taking over from Caroline Flack after she stepped down over her assault charge – recently arrived in Cape Town ahead of the show’s launch on Sunday. Reflecting on her unexpected start to the year, Whitmore said: ‘The start of the year has changed quite a lot to what I thought it was going to be.

‘It’s a tough world and there can be such negativity and I think it’s important to be positive as much as possible, that’s something I try to do all the time. I want to travel more – and am off to a good start with Cape Town! Maybe I should match-make a little bit more too because I’m good at that..’

Winter Love Island kicks off on Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV2.





