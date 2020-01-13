love-island-viewing-figures-drop-for-the-first-time-as-winter-series-launches

Love Island got off to a shaky start on Sunday night, after viewing figures dropped for the first time since the show began.

The nation’s fave dating show returned looking a bit different thanks to its new country, new villa and new host.

And it seems like fans might take a little bit of time to adjust to tuning in January, with 2.51 million people tuning to watch our 12 new sexy singletons couple up for the first time.

For reference, 3.3 million people watched the launch of series five back in July, while the series average has grown steadily since 2015, with a whopping 5.61 million tuning in last year.

As the first series of the show not to take part when the UK is experiencing its own long hot summer, not everyone wants to watch attractive people run around in bikinis while stuck in the rainy UK.

There’s also the fact that having two series will mean Love Island is now collectively on our screens for four months a year. That’s a lot of commitment!

But despite all the changes, Sunday night’s opener still gave us everything we want from the villa, with all the pieing, shady comments and drama we have learnt to expect from this show.

A spokesperson for Love Island told Metro.co.uk: ‘Love Island launched with an average audience of 2.5m – 2.8m when viewing on non-TV devices is included – and a peak of almost 3m [2.9m] and a 13.2 % audience share.

‘Its 16-34 audience was 32% bigger than the next biggest programme on any channel so far in 2020 (EastEnders on New Year’s Day had 0.9m viewers).’

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.





