love-island-viewers-think-newcomer-rebecca-gormley-is-the-spit-of-coronation-street’s-tracy-barlow

Fans of Love Island have spotted an unusual likeness between the show’s newest housemate and one of the stars of ITV soap Coronation Street.

Newbie Rebecca Gormley, 21, will rock the villa when she joins the other islanders in tonight’s (20.01.20) episode.

After the part-time model and carer from Newcastle was teased to the viewers at the end of Sunday’s instalment, many rushed to Twitter to point out how much she looks like actress Kate Ford.

Kate, 43, is best known for playing Weatherfield’s Tracy Barlow.

Kate Ford as Tracy Barlow (Credit: ITV)

Rushing to Twitter after her teaser clip aired, one viewer said: “Can’t believe Tracy from Corrie is going into the villa! #LoveIsland.”

I can’t unsee it.

Another wrote: “Wtf is this, new bird she reminds you of Tracy Barlow out of Corrie #LoveIsland.”

A third put: “I heard someone say that Rebecca looks like Tracy Barlow from Corrie and now I can’t unsee it #LoveIsland.”

I heard someone say that Rebecca looks like Tracy Barlow from Corrie and now I can’t unsee it 😂 #LoveIsland — Alëx (@alexb98) January 20, 2020

Rebecca’s not the first of this year’s Love Islanders to be compared to a soap star.

After the opening episode aired on January 12, many viewers on social media thought land Owner Ollie looked exactly like actor Jake Wood, who plays EastEnders’ Max Branning.

Ollie has since left the programme, having realised that he still has feelings for an ex girlfriend.

Ollie, similarly, has been likened to EastEnders actor Jake Wood (Credit: ITV)

Newcomer Rebecca, meanwhile, has got her sights set on three of the villa lads.

Asked which of the boys have caught her eye, she said: “Connagh Howard, Callum Jones and Mike Boateng… I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it.

“I like funny guys, so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

She’s after an easygoing guy who will match her own “outgoing” personality, as she explained: “I’m fun, I’m loud, I’m outgoing, I’m fearless and spontaneous! I like a ‘Jack the lad’. He’s got to be the centre of attention, easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat.”

