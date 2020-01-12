love-island-viewers-sent-into-a-meltdown-as-itv-hub-stops-working

Love Island got off to a bumpy start on Sunday night after viewers were unable to tune into the show on the ITV Hub.

With the show returning for its first every winter series, we’ve been counting down the days until Love Island returns and it seems like we’re not the only ones.

So imagine the fans’ disappointment when they tuned in to watching the first episode and the ITV streaming platform crashed. The horror!

Within minutes, the words ‘ITV Hub’ were trending on Twitter as disgruntled fans expressed their horror at the situation and begged ITV to fix things ASAP.

‘Clearly ITV hub is telling me to revise for my exam tomo [sic],’ one wrote, which is a life lesson we could all do with learning on a Sunday night.

‘Why is it that ITV hub crashes right as it starts #LoveIsland,’ another wrote, while one pointed out that the picture being used on the website was still of former host Caroline Flack.

Whoops.

Hosting the show every year from 2015, the presenter was forced to stand down as the face of the ITV2 dating show following her arrest for alleged assault.

New name Laura Whitmore stepped in to replace her and by the looks of Twitter’s reaction, she’s doing a great job already.

‘Laura Whitmore is doing amazing as the new presenter,’ one fan wrote, while another added: ‘Laura Whitmore has been on-screen for two minutes and she’s already brought so much personality to the villa.’

You go girl!

Love Island returns tomorrow at 9pm on ITV 2.





