love-island-viewers-praise-show-for-finally-bringing-in-a-contestant-with-‘real’-body

Viewers have rushed to praise Love Island bosses for including an islander with a ‘realistic’ body in this year’s series.

In last night’s episode, curvy stunner Shaughna continued to make moves on Callum.

Shaughna’s trying to get back with Callum (Credit: ITV)

The two were paired up in the first episode and seemed to instantly click, but when twins Jess and Eve entered the villa, the latter got chatting to the Manchester lad and decided to couple up with him – snatching him away from the 25-year-old Londoner.

As is standard in Love Island, Shaughna and the others have been parading their incredible bodies around the villa as they lounge by the pool or gossip by the daybeds.

But Shaughna appears to have stood out to viewers, many of whom praised producers for getting someone curvy on the show.

Viewers think she has the most ‘realistic’ body (Credit: ITV)

One said: “I LOVE that Shaughna has cellulite! It’s about time we had a real body on the show #loveisland.”

Another wrote: “Shaughna definitely has the most realistic body in there #LoveIsland.”

A third tweeted: “Love love love Shaughna’s body. Finally, a real body, she looks amazing #loveisland.”

It’s about time we had a real body on the show.

“What I like about Shaughna is that her body is completely natural, so inspiring #loveisland,” said a fourth.

Someone else said after an earlier episode: “So in love with Shaughna’s legs [on #loveisland! Finally! A body we can relate to.”

“If I see anybody talking about Shaughna’s cellulite then I WILL BE ANGRY,” tweeted a sixth fan of the show.

I LOVE that Shaughna has cellulite! It's about time we had a real body on the show 😍 #loveisland — Abbey 🌈 (@abbeylouuu) January 16, 2020

Love love love Shaughna's body 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 finally a real body she looks amazing 😍 #loveisland — Niaaa__💋 (@Nia_Halfpenny) January 15, 2020

Elsewhere on Love Island, the villa has already lost its first islander.

Land owner Ollie made the shock decision to quit the show earlier this week, with his exit scenes aired on Wednesday (15.01.20) night’s episode.

He told his housemates he was leaving because he still had feelings for an ex, but sceptical viewers rushed to Twitter to speculate that he left due to the furore over photos appearing to show the 23-year-old posing with dead animals on a hunt. Ollie has since denied that he ever shot an animal and insisted he only heard about the newspaper reports after leaving the villa.

