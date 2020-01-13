Love Island viewers in meltdown after twins steal Callum and Mike – but a surprise dumping is on its way

It’s only been two days and there is drama, drama, drama in the Love Island villa already.

On Monday night’s episode, twins Jess and Eve Gale had to pick which boy they wanted to couple up with – and as expected it didn’t go down well.

During the show, the duo got to know each boy individually so they could suss out who they fancied the most.

‘It’s a difficult position to be put in, I have not come in to break one of you couples up, but you have to remember we are in here for ourselves and you have to be selfish in this situation,’ Jess exclaimed.

‘Since I came to it, this guy paid me compliments which I like and I’ll be interested in to see where it goes.’

And in the end, Jess decided to couple up with, Mike Boateng.

While Eve decided to couple up with Callum Jones (we didn’t see that coming).

The new recoupling has left 25-year-old Shaughna Phillips and 22-year-old Leanne Amaning single and vulnerable.

But moments after the switch, Shaughna received a text which told the islanders there would be a recouping later in the week, and whoever is single after the event will become the first to be dumped from the villa.

The second episode of the hit reality show also saw the contestants take on their first challenge – and yes you guessed it, it was kissing challenge.

Aptly titled, ‘Spill The Tea’ the islanders had to take on a challenge that exposed some of their saucy secrets.

Most of the Islanders opted to kiss the person they are coupled up with, while some took their chances with others they had their eye on….(we can see the drama brewing already).

And it wouldn’t be right if viewers didn’t take to social media to share their shock at what just happened.

Love Island continues weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.





