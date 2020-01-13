love-island-viewers-divided-over-caroline-flack’s-replacement-laura-whitmore

The winter version of Love Island began last night and viewers were over the moon to have the reality series back on their screens.

A fresh batch of islanders entered the South African villa and fans were also treated to a new host, Laura Whitmore – who is replacing Caroline Flack after she stepped down following an assault charge.

Laura, 34, seemed to fit right into her new position as host and many viewers agreed, with some preferring her to Caroline.

Viewers loved Laura as the host (Credit: ITV2)

One person said on Twitter: “It’s been one episode and I already prefer Laura Whitmore to Caroline Flack #loveisland.”

Another wrote: “Just catching up on #LoveIsland – Laura’s great, just the freshness the show needed.”

A third added: “Just me or anyone else not even missing Caroline Flack? I thought it would be weird without her hosting but I think I actually prefer Laura Whitmore!”

Others were missing Caroline and weren’t keen on Laura hosting the show.

One wrote: “I like Laura. But it ain’t the same without the Flack.”

Some people were missing Caroline (Credit: ITV2)

Another tweeted: “Love Laura just not on #LoveIsland @carolineflack1 please come back.”

One said: “Not sure if I’m liking Laura Whitmore.”

Shortly before last night’s show, Caroline sent a message to Laura and the team wishing them good luck.

Caroline, 40, is awaiting trial – due to begin on March 4 – after pleading not guilty to assault by battery.

Sharing a post to her Instagram Stories, Caroline wrote: “Massive good luck to Laura, Iain and the team for tonight’s launch show… the first one always the best one. Caroline.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

